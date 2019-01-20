ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Video of a half-court shot from a high school basketball game Friday night went viral this weekend. The video shows Cherry Creek High School junior Andrew Regan launching a 3rd quarter buzzer-beater from half court — and he makes it.

“That was surreal, when I said surreal, it felt like amazing to me.”

Andrew Regan is still trying to process the events of Friday night.

“It all happened so quickly, he just stopped, launched and it was all net and the crowd went crazy,” said Andrew’s mom Paula who was at the game

“What was fun was watching the reaction of the other kids on the bench. They all got up, the coaches were jumping around.”

To the casual viewer, the shot may seem like a moment of good luck. Andrew’s best friend Ben says luck had nothing to do with it.

“He’s making that shot every day at Lifetime (Fitness), I was just waiting for it in a game.”

Andrew plays as part of a Unified team at Cherry Creek High School, this is an opportunity for players with different abilities to play together.

Cherry Creek senior Ben Miller has been part of the program for the last four years and has enjoyed every minute of it.

“He’s calling me, I’m calling him, we’re planning days to go to the gym or see movies, and it’s awesome. It’s just been incredible.”

Andrew’s been playing basketball since his dad coached his YMCA team when he was just five years old.

“His dad would just be so proud of him,” said Paula.

His dad died when Andrew was 11 years old.

“He’s my friend. My dad’s my friend. I love my dad so much. My dad, my brother, my mom, they are all my friends, I love them so much, I just want to hug them and squeeze their hearts out,” said Andrew.

Everyone who knows Andrew says he’s destined for great things, He feels it too.

“Thank you so much for your support, all your likes on Twitter. Thank you so much. I can’t do this without you guys. I’ll never let you down.”