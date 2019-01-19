DENVER (CBS4) – The third march to advocate for women happens at Denver’s Civic Center Park on Saturday morning. The Womxn’s March begins at 9 a.m. with multiple speeches about anti-oppression and social justice.

Organizers invite all residents, no matter gender, religion or citizenship status to march for equality.

The march is also celebrating the “unprecedented number of women elected to public office throughout the U.S. during the 2018 mid-term elections.”

Organizers say the theme for this year’s event is “Listen.Unite.Act.”

“We first LISTEN to voices that are and have been marginalized; we UNITE by marching; we ACT by engaging with those nonprofits/organizations that focus on womxn and girls and who are doing the work to uplift the voices of marginalized populations,” organizers said in a news release.

Many may ask why the group swapped out the “e” in women for an “x.” Organizers say they chose that to make space for trans, non-binary, and genderqueer persons in the name.

On January 21, 2017, more than 150,000 people in Denver marched for social justice, human rights, and equality for women.

