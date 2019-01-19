  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The third march to advocate for women happens at Denver’s Civic Center Park on Saturday morning. The Womxn’s March begins at 9 a.m. with multiple speeches about anti-oppression and social justice.

Organizers invite all residents, no matter gender, religion or citizenship status to march for equality.

Women’s March 2018 (credit: Blair Bauman)

The march is also celebrating the “unprecedented number of women elected to public office throughout the U.S. during the 2018 mid-term elections.”

Organizers say the theme for this year’s event is “Listen.Unite.Act.”

“We first LISTEN to voices that are and have been marginalized; we UNITE by marching; we ACT by engaging with those nonprofits/organizations that focus on womxn and girls and who are doing the work to uplift the voices of marginalized populations,” organizers said in a news release.

Many may ask why the group swapped out the “e” in women for an “x.” Organizers say they chose that to make space for trans, non-binary, and genderqueer persons in the name.

On January 21, 2017, more than 150,000 people in Denver marched for social justice, human rights, and equality for women.

LINK: Womxn’s March Denver

