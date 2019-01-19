  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Furloughed Federal Employees, Government Shutdown, Jared Polis, Unemployment Benefits

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced more help for federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown. He said federal workers who are required to work, but are not being paid can file a claim for jobless benefits.

Before the announcement, only furloughed employees could fill.

(credit: CBS4)

The workers will have to repay the unemployment benefits once they recover their lost wages.

These workers are considered “job attached” which means they don’t have to search for a job during their furlough.

RELATED: Help For Furloughed Government Workers In Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s