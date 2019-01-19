DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced more help for federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown. He said federal workers who are required to work, but are not being paid can file a claim for jobless benefits.

Before the announcement, only furloughed employees could fill.

The workers will have to repay the unemployment benefits once they recover their lost wages.

These workers are considered “job attached” which means they don’t have to search for a job during their furlough.

