DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public School officials responded Saturday after negotiations with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association reached no resolution Friday night. Now, concerns are growing over a potential teacher strike, the first in 25 years according to DPS, after the contract expired at midnight.

“We came to the table to bargain in good faith and offered proposal after proposal – adding $26.5 million and responded to structural concerns – in an attempt to reach an agreement,” Susana Cordova, the district’s superintendent said. “During this time, they made little concession in their demands, reducing their overall request by $2.6 million.”

DCTA is going to meet with the teachers on Saturday and they will either vote to accept the DPS proposal or ratify a strike.

The union has scheduled a strike vote over the course of two days; the first would be Saturday, and the second would be Tuesday. A strike would not begin until the end of the month.

Cordova said the district is committed to keeping schools open and operating on normal schedules during a strike to prevent disruption to the more than 90,000 students and families, the district said in a news release.

LINKS: Denver Classroom Teachers Association | Denver Public Schools Negotiation Updates

Highlights of the district’s latest offer include: