LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Sunday night, weather permitting, will bring a rare opportunity to view an extremely rare lunar eclipse. The “Super Blood Wolf Moon” will be visible across the U.S. and South America for about three hours.

“There’s a whole night sky up there to be discovered and explored and enjoyed it’s sort of a cosmic laboratory,” said Sorin.

Sorin is one of those people. He has a passion for stargazing that he captures in photographs.

“Surprisingly emotional experience being under totality like that,” Sorin said about his photo of The Great American Solar eclipse in 2017.

As a member of the Denver Astronomical Society and owner of Mile High Astronomy, he hopes to share his excitement with others.

“I just get a lot of joy out of giving people that first look through a telescope, that first glimpse they get of the moon or Saturn and its rings just sparks so much of a wow moment,” he said.

The opportunity to witness the upcoming Super Blood Wolf Moon he says will be one of those moments.

A super moon is a full moon closest to the earth; a blood moon refers to the red-orange tint the moon gets during an eclipse while the wolf moon is the first full moon in January.

“Each month has a different name for that full moon that occurs in that month,” Sorin said

All three combined and you have the Super Blood Wolf Moon that only comes around about every 20 years.

Sorin says if you are lucky enough to see it, you won’t forget it.

“It’s one of those events that every time you see an eclipse, every time you see Saturn’s rings, every time you see one of these things in the night sky, it sticks with you,” he said.

Mile High Astronomy will host a watch party for the eclipse on Sunday Jan. 20 from 8 p.m. to midnight. It’s located at 9797 West Colfax Ave #3vv in Lakewood.

