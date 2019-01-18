ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Kaiser Permanente employees look forward to taking a break from their typical routine to give back. These people say they enjoy mopping and cleaning dog kennels for Freedom Service Dogs in Englewood.

“It’s something that our employees look forward to every year,” said Kaiser employee Russell Taylor. “We believe in their mission of training dogs to support people in their specific needs.”

Freedom Service Dogs of America is a nonprofit that takes dogs from shelters and trains them to become service dogs. The organization gives the dogs to people in need, free of charge.

It’s not as easy as it sounds, the process can take up to nine months and cost more than $30,000. The organization is appreciative for any help they can get.

“We could not do this work without the incredible work of our volunteers who give of their time and their energy and their talents,” said Freedom Service Dogs of America CEO Michele Ostrander.

More than 200 Kaiser employees will volunteer at Freedom Service Dogs and at 15 other projects this weekend to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While they may be donating their time, the difference they make is worth it to them.

“I really appreciate being here at freedom service dogs. I love dogs and I think it’s a great organization and they do important work,” said Taylor.