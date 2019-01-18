By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos safety Renaldo Hill was hired as the defensive backs coach, the team announced Thursday.

Hill, 40, played 10 seasons in the NFL, the final two with the Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He played 31 games with the Broncos and recorded four interceptions. Hill was also coached by Denver’s new defensive coordinator, Ed Donatell, during those two seasons.

After retiring from football, Hill started coaching in the college ranks at Wyoming in 2012 and 2013. Following a three-year stint at the University of Pittsburgh as the defensive backs coach, Hill went back to the pro game, serving as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2018. During the season, the Dolphins ranked second in the NFL in interceptions. He also coached Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who tied the NFL lead in interceptions with seven last year.

The Broncos also named Wade Harman as the tight ends coach. He spent the last five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, working with Pro Bowl tight end Wade Harman Austin Hooper. Hooper ranked eighth in the league in receptions with 139 and is tied for 10th in touchdowns with 10 by a tight end during the last three seasons.

Harman will work with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. The two worked together in Atlanta when Scangarello was the offensive quality control coach in 2015.

Harman also spent 15 years coaching tight ends with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked with Fangio in from 2006-2009. At Baltimore, he was a part of both of the team’s Super Bowl wins and coached Hall of Famer and former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe and two-time Pro Bowler Todd Heap.