CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting after a man’s body was found next to a sidewalk. The body was found early Friday morning in Centennial.

The body was found on East Fremont near Jordan and Arapahoe Roads. The victim has been identified as Mark Davis, 46. He had been shot multiple times.

Deputies say they were called on a report of shots being fired about 5:45 a.m. but at that time didn’t find anything.

There is no suspect information.

