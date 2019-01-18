PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– When John Lieder checked on an alert from his home security system, the last thing he expected to see was intruders. He watched live from his cellphone as four of them rummaged through his home, which he was nowhere near.

“So first I called police and then I called her [mother-in-law] because she actually lives across the street from us,” said Lieder.

Lieder called his mother-in-law, 73-year-old Theresa Quintana, to let her know what was going on. He never expected she would jump into action.

“I didn’t expect her to actually come over… I was more letting her know what’s going on across the street for when the cops arrive.”

Quintana grabbed her gun and ran towards the home. When the intruders saw her coming, they bolted. On Lieder’s home surveillance, you can see his mother-in-law with her gun aimed ready to fire.

“Hello!” She shouts.

Multiple times, you can hear her shout, “Get out! I have a gun!”

Lieder says she knows how to use it and is certain she would if she had to.

At one point, she shouts, “If you’re here, I’ll shoot you!”

Lieder learned about his mother-in-law’s actions from police, who told him they were not the first to arrive. Lieder took a second look at his home surveillance.

“I started watching the video and I just couldn’t believe what she actually did…”

The thieves arrived at the home on Cornell and Rutgers around 2:30 p.m. in a stolen car. They took several items including a gun, jewelry and the keys to the Lieder’s car, which they left in but ended up ditching a mile away.

Police made one on arrest, a juvenile male. They are still searching for the others involved.