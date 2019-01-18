BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Buoyed by the brisk start to its 2018-19 winter season, Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday announced plans to extend the the area’s ski and snowboard season by more than a month. For the first time since the mid-90s, winter activity at Breckenridge will last into May.

The area has experienced a record-breaking start this year and opened its Peak 6 area and the Imperial Chair lift at their earliest-ever dates. Snow depth is also approaching 200 inches sooner than it ever has previously.

“With Breck’s notably high elevation and annual snowfall,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a prepared statement. “We are well-positioned to provide our passholders and other guests great spring skiing and snowboarding well into May.”

Breckenridge’s high-alpine environment usually has the potential to support spring skiing every year, Breckenridge Resorts spokesperson Loryn Roberson added. The difference this year? Resort personnel have shortened the amount of time needed to transition Breck from winter to summer activities.

Breck’s original closure date this year was Sunday, April 21.

Breckenridge managers plans to enter the race for the earliest start to future ski seasons in Colorado with proposed changes to sister resort Keystone. Upgraded snowmaking capabilities is part of a proposed capital improvement plan still making its way through the U.S. Forest Service approval process. Keystone opened November 7 last fall.

“We are actually aiming to open in October next year,” Roberson said. “They (Breck and Keystone) are going to make a dynamic duo.”

Wolf Creek won that race last fall, opening Oct. 13. Days later, Arapahoe Basin (October 19) and Loveland Ski Area (October 20) followed suit.

Breckenridge’s extension of its season is also subject to U.S. Forest Service approval.