MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– One lucky person in southern Colorado is $3 million richer. The Colorado Lottery announced on twitter that someone in Monument matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Awww yeah!!! We have a $3 million jackpot winner tonight in Monument! The lucky ticket matching all 6 numbers — and worth $3,294,737 — sold at 7-Eleven on Hwy 105 — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) January 17, 2019

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Highway 105, and the employees posed with an over-sized check.

The winner has not yet come in to claim, but the store employees were sure excited! pic.twitter.com/hyB3yHxux8 — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) January 17, 2019

So far, the winner has not come forward.