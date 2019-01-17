The video recorded by his Ring system shows four people searching his house — even checking inside his fridge.

“I started seeing them walk through the house with a handgun. One of them had a shotgun and one was carrying a rifle, too,” John Lieder told KKTV.

The group busted through the back door at a home near Cornell and Rutgers at about 2:30 p.m., according to KKTV. They arrived at the home in a stolen car, broke in and took several items including a gun, jewelry and keys to the homeowner’s car.

In the video, you can see the woman, pistol in hand, cautiously make her way toward the home — while shouting out verbal warnings. The burglars gather at the front window.

After seeing the woman, armed with a gun herself, they took off running out the back of the home.

“Let’s go, let’s get out there, we’re hit,” one of the burglars can be heard saying in the video.

“If you’re here, I’ll shoot you!” the woman yells.

The burglars stole a car, but the man’s sister-in-law jumped into action.

“I was like, ‘Wait. I’m not going to let them get away.’ So I just kept following them,” she told KKTV.

Officers located a stolen car about a mile away that may be tied to the crime.

Lieder said he also called police as the crime was in progress.

“It allowed me to call police while it was happening and notify them for a fast response,” he said.

The thieves got away with his handgun, some electronics, and family heirlooms — including a watch his wife’s late grandfather gave her. But one of the suspects, a juvenile, was taken into custody.

If you have any info on this crime please call 719-553-2538.