BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A grand jury has indicted Adams County Deputy Michael Benson on six sex-related charges including one felony. According to court records, Benson — who had been an acting sergeant with the department — is charged with one felony count for sex assault (overcoming a victim’s will) and five other misdemeanor charges of sexual contact without consent.

His attorney, Don Sisson, told CBS4 Thursday morning, “At this time Deputy Benson makes no comment and we look forward to the day Deputy Benson is exonerated.”

Last October, CBS4 reported the deputy had been placed on administrative leave during the criminal investigation. Benson had been assigned to the Adams County Jail. The case was investigated by a law enforcement task force but no other details were readily available on what Benson is accused of doing.

Benson turned himself in Wednesday night.