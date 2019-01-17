EXETER, Mo. (CBS4) – A small rural town in southern Missouri is mourning the loss of Mason Lowe. The professional bull rider was killed Tuesday evening at the National Western Stock Show in Denver when witnesses he was stomped on by a bull.

Mason grew up in Exeter, Missouri. In the town with a population of 772 he became something of a local legend. Former classmates and teachers there say he’s proof you can do anything you want, no matter where you come from.

“He knew what he wanted to do with his life and he went out and did that. And people all over our community are so proud of him,” said Tim Jordan, Exter High School principal.

Jordan showed a reporter from KRBK-TV photos of Jordan from the school yearbook. In one of them, Jordan was voted his class’s “Biggest Flirt.”

Friend Kandace Koehler told KTBK she met Mason in the classroom where she now teaches first grade.

“He went to this school, this small school in a small community and he was in the big leagues. I mean, he was awesome. It’s heartbreaking that we lost him so young. He’s like a hero to these kids.”

A tribute to Lowe was played before the PBR Finals at the National Western Stock Show on Wednesday night. The Stock Show is accepting donations for Lowe’s family online or by mail.

LINK: Mason Lowe Memorial Donation Site