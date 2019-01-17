Filed Under:Douglas County, Dunning Circle, Grace Boulevard, Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators say the driver who crashed into two homes in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning suffered from some kind of medical issue. The 86-year-old man remained in the hospital on Thursday.

The vehicle went through one home and struck another home on Dunning Circle. Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say the vehicle came off Grace Boulevard before striking the homes.

No one in the homes was hurt. Criminal charges are not expected in this case.

