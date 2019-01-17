GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly three dozen children from Aurora hit the slopes at Loveland Ski Area on Thursday. They were learning to ski for the first time and the best part, it didn’t cost them anything.

The Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project has brought hundreds of kids up to the mountains to experience the sport and the beautiful setting that most of these students had never seen before.

Andrea Gonzalez told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel that it is “Okay to fall down because you just get right back up.”

“To be able to introduce her to these kids is remarkable,” Chris Anthony said.

For Anthony, helping open the world of possibilities to these kids is a calling- a way to give back.

“It means so much, I was lucky I grew up with the sport my parents introduce it to me when I was 18 months old. I don’t really remember this phase of it but I do remember it’s a really natural sport for kids.”

The Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project gets these fifth graders from Laredo Middle School in Aurora out of their neighborhoods and into the snow-covered wilderness.

The nonprofit provides the bus, the winter gear the rentals and the lift tickets. Loveland ski area pitches in and donors help fund the opportunity.

“Hopefully we can inspire some enthusiasm for not just the sport but for being outside learning something different about our environment,” he added.

LINK: Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project