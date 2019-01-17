DENVER (CBS4) – With Denver’s population booming like never before, new neighborhoods are becoming more and more popular for various reasons. Places like the Highlands and LoDo are still as popular as ever, however, newer spots are starting to garner more attention. The RiNo (River North) neighborhood is no exception. Located just North of Coors Field spanning all the way up to about 40th Ave., Denver’s RiNo District has emerged as a popular new hangout destination. As with just about any neighborhood in Denver, an abundance of craft breweries have made their home in this erupting location. Check out some of the best breweries in Denver’s RiNo District.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company

2810 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 722-2810

Our Mutual Friend is an award-winning brewery focused on bringing locals and visitors alike together in a friendly, neighborly manner. They’ve grown quite a bit since their inception in 2012, however, the focus has remained the same: bring people together and make great beer. They use grain mostly grown in Colorado, and try to use as many locally produced ingredients as they can. So if you’re looking for a true Colorado brew, head down to Our Mutual Friend for a delicious pint and great company.

Great Divide Brewing Company

2201 Arapahoe St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 296-9460

One of the forefathers of Colorado’s craft brewery scene, Brian Dunn started the Great Divide Brewing Company in 1994 and has seen it grow to one of the most awarded breweries in the country. They’ve already taken home 18 Great American Beer Festival medals, five World Beer Cup awards and have been named to countless lists highlighting the best beers on the planet. Not only that, but they’ve set the standard when it comes to community involvement by participating and practicing multiple environmental and community outreach initiatives, including recycling whatever they possibly can and donating 100 percent of proceeds from flights served in their taproom. Whether you feel like sipping a smooth ale, a bold stout or a bitter IPA, Great Divide has just what you’re looking for, and is the epitome of a great local brewery.

Epic Brewing Company

3001 Walnut St.

Denver, CO 80205

(720) 539-7410

Epic Brewing Company is a Utah-based brewery that’s recently made their transition to the Mile High City in order to grow their line of sours. They specialize in small batch, artisanal brews that typically have a high alcohol content, and are constantly beginning new projects and growing their line of products. Their Denver taproom has dozens of beers on tap, and they offer tours for the whole family. Come see why Epic is one of the fastest growing breweries in the state, and with 39 different beers currently being brewed, you’re sure to find something for any occasion.

Mockery Brewing Company

3501 Delgany St.

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 953-2058

Though their name implies it, this brewery is no laughing matter. The owners here take their craft extremely seriously, and pay close attention to making sure every batch comes out as balanced as possible. They don’t restrict their beer to guidelines and rules, instead they brew for the love of the craft, and it shows in the quality of their beer. They currently have 13 beers on tap and are constantly coming up with new creations, so next time you’re in the RiNo neighborhood, be sure to stop in for a refreshing pour and see why this brewery is no joke.