DENVER (CBS4) – A 25-year-old bull rider is dead after an event at the National Western Stock Show Tuesday night. He was identified as Mason Lowe by Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason in a tweet.

Gleason said ” We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver. The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”

gettyimages 642291706 Bull Rider Mason Lowe Dies At National Western Stock Show

Mason Lowe competes during the PBR Kansas City Invitational at Sprint Center on 2017 in Kansas City. (credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport)

A CBS4 employee who was at the bull riding event said Lowe was bucked off and then the bull stepped on his chest.

national western stock show 2015 2 Bull Rider Mason Lowe Dies At National Western Stock Show

National Western Stock Show (credit: CBS)

Apparently Lowe got up, took a few steps and then collapsed.

