DENVER (CBS4) – A 25-year-old bull rider is dead after an event at the National Western Stock Show Tuesday night. He was identified as Mason Lowe by Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason in a tweet.

We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver. The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family. pic.twitter.com/nFtVoIWj0K — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) January 16, 2019

Gleason said ” We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver. The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”

A CBS4 employee who was at the bull riding event said Lowe was bucked off and then the bull stepped on his chest.

Apparently Lowe got up, took a few steps and then collapsed.