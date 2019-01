ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood were involved in a shooting at Swedish Medical Center on Wednesday morning. An officers shot a suspect in the parking garage at the hospital.

Englewood police confirmed to CBS4 that the shooting happened about 8 a.m. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The parking garage has been cordoned off during the investigation. Swedish Medical Center operations are continuing as normal.

The condition of the suspect is unknown.