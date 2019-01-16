DENVER (CBS4) – A child in Colorado has died from the flu, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. State health officials say the child died from influenza during the week ending in Jan. 12.

The age of the child has not been released.

According to the CDPHE’s latest flu report, so far this flu season 1,192 people have been hospitalized for the virus. The highest hospitalization rate is amongst children under the age of 4.

The spread of flu activity across the state is now at a widespread level, with more than 130 new flu-related hospitalizations reported in just the last week, according to the CDPHE report.

Earlier this month, CBS4 talked to a Lakewood family whose 7-year-old daughter, Selina Nguyen, is in a coma at Children’s Hospital Colorado after coming down with the flu.