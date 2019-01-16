DEVELOPING STORYBull rider Mason Lowe dies at National Western Stock Show after a bull steps on his chest
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Makenzie O'Keefe
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Flu Cases, Influenza

DENVER (CBS4) – A child in Colorado has died from the flu, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. State health officials say the child died from influenza during the week ending in Jan. 12.

flu Child Dies From The Flu In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The age of the child has not been released.

According to the CDPHE’s latest flu report, so far this flu season 1,192 people have been hospitalized for the virus. The highest hospitalization rate is amongst children under the age of 4.

The spread of flu activity across the state is now at a widespread level, with more than 130 new flu-related hospitalizations reported in just the last week, according to the CDPHE report.

Earlier this month, CBS4 talked to a Lakewood family whose 7-year-old daughter, Selina Nguyen, is in a coma at Children’s Hospital Colorado after coming down with the flu.

Makenzie O'Keefe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s