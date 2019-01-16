  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Douglas County, Dunning Circle, Grace Boulevard, Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A car crashed through the garages of two homes in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning. The driver was rushed to the hospital.

The homes are on Dunning Circle. No one else was injured in the crash.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say the vehicle came off Grace Boulevard before striking the homes. They’re still working to try to figure out what led up to the vehicle leaving the road.

The male driver was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators hope to learn more information once they are able to speak with him.

