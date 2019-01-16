HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A car crashed through the garages of two homes in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning. The driver was rushed to the hospital.

Around 9:30 patrol and fire responded to a vehicle that crashed through portions of two homes in Highlands Ranch on Dunning Cir. The driver was taken to local hospital, with injuries, no other injuries reported. Traffic investigators will be working to determine what happened. pic.twitter.com/9QQ5OJqcYv — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 16, 2019

The homes are on Dunning Circle. No one else was injured in the crash.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say the vehicle came off Grace Boulevard before striking the homes. They’re still working to try to figure out what led up to the vehicle leaving the road.

The male driver was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators hope to learn more information once they are able to speak with him.