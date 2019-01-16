DENVER (CBS4) – Love the outdoors but winter camping is not too enticing? Thankfully, the Denver area offers warm and cozy cabins ranging from living in luxury to rustic roughing it. Stay nice, warm and toasty while still soaking up the outdoor atmosphere. Whether the mountain getaway is for the entire family or the romantic escape for the couple, cabins are the way to go.

Cabins At Country Road

Evergreen, CO

(303) 674-1901

www.TheCabinsAtCountryRoad.com

These cabins are located in the banks of Bear Creek and perfect for an intimate and peaceful getaway. With a stone patio to look out at the creek and beautiful wildlife, these warm but modern cabins are ideal for a tranquil retreat away from the bright lights of the city. Those looking for a sanctuary that’s not too far from Denver can hide in the creek-side hot tub and let all their worries drift away.

Colorado Bear Creek Cabins

Evergreen, CO

(303) 674-3442

www.ColoradoBearCreekCabins.com

After a weekend in a Bear Creek Cabin, visitors swear they want to live there. Simply a short trip up the hill to Evergreen will bring you to these super cozy cabins with a homelike feel to them. Guests will have a seriously hard time leaving this place. Nicely decorated and quaint, these little cottages charm their way in to their guests’ hearts and make them feel as though they have found a second home. One of the best parts of the Bear Creek Cabins is the fact that they are a short jaunt up the road from downtown Denver to completely get away among the mountain trees. Visitors will actually look forward to the end of the day’s activities for a chance to relax. Just outside is a lovely creek running through beautiful natural landscaping, while inside are clean and comfy rooms. Rooms have fireplaces and a little kitchen for convenience. There is even a nearby Safeway grocery store to grab necessities.

Colorado Cottages

Estes Park, CO

(970) 586-4637

www.ColoCottages.com

Known as the Gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park offers a beautiful winter getaway. For those who are looking for something other than a hotel stay, the cabins at Colorado Cottages are the way to experience luxury while living among the wilderness. The 11 cabins have incredible views of the Rocky Mountains along with the comfort of individual fireplaces, nice little kitchens, a centrally located outdoor hot tub and picnic tables and grills on nice sunny days. It’s just a short drive to the fun shops and restaurants along the St. Vrain River in downtown Estes Park, and just a few miles away from the historic Stanley Hotel. Helpful and caring, the cottage owners make their guests feel right at home. Not only are the views of the mountains worth the getaway, but all sorts of wildlife including elk often come right up to the cabin windows.

Snow Mountain Ranch

Granby, CO

(970) 887-2152

www.SnowMountainRanch.org

The caring and efficient staff at Snow Mountain Ranch offers up affordable luxury that is ideal for the entire family. This Winter Park-area adventure is just a little more than two hours from Denver and is an escape from the average family getaways. This amazing YMCA facility boasts cabins ranging from warm and fun little cabins to large family-sized cabins, to close-in rooms at the main lodge. It even offers cute little huts. The entire family will never be bored with ice skating, ski trails, snowshoe trails, dog sledding, downhill and snowboard hills, tubing and snowmobile rentals. There is also a variety of indoor activities for the kids while the parents can be pampered with massages and yoga classes. What makes this place pretty magical is that it has everything from relaxing massages for the grown-ups to every winter activity for the kids, and all at the right price.

The Timber Lodge

Colorado Springs, CO

(719) 636-3941

www.TimberLodgeCabins.com

It is amazing what an hour drive from Denver can lead to at the Timber Lodge in Colorado Springs. With Fountain Creek running right alongside the property, the 24 single and duplex cabins are nestled among pretty pine trees and charm. For those looking to completely relax, these cabins help guests take a deep breath of peace and rest. Yet when it comes time to venture out, there will never be a dull moment as this property is within miles of Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs and even downtown Colorado Springs. Each cabin is clean, cozy and quiet. On a nice sunny day, there is a porch to chill on and the friendly staff will look after guests’ every need. There is a nearby 24-hour Safeway grocery store just up the road.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2014 and was written by Colleen Bement at Examiner.