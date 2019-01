LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue rescued a dog from a pond that wasn’t quite frozen. On Tuesday, firefighters saved “Ray,” he was the second dog in three days they’ve saved.

Ray fell into a pond in Littleton on Tuesday morning.

Crews believe he was distracted by geese, jumped a backyard fence and chased the birds onto thin ice. That’s when he fell into the pond. Crews pulled him out safely.