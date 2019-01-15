DENVER (CBS4)– The deadline to register for health insurance through Connect for Health Colorado is Tuesday. It’s available for those who don’t get insurance through their employer or another government program.

Last week, health care professionals and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock teamed up to ask everyone without health insurance to consider all the options moving forward.

The mayor said that unexpected high medical costs could disrupt your quality of life and standard of living.

This year, there are seven health care providers to choose from on Colorado’s health exchange.

LINK: Connect for Health Colorado