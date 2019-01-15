Filed Under:Affordable Care Act, Connect For Health Colorado, Health Exchange, Health Insurance, Michael Hancock

DENVER (CBS4)– The deadline to register for health insurance through Connect for Health Colorado is Tuesday. It’s available for those who don’t get insurance through their employer or another government program.

Last week, health care professionals and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock teamed up to ask everyone without health insurance to consider all the options moving forward.

hancock open enrollment 6sot frame 132 Deadline To Register For Connect For Health Is Tuesday

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

The mayor said that unexpected high medical costs could disrupt your quality of life and standard of living.

connect for health colorado Deadline To Register For Connect For Health Is Tuesday

(credit: CBS)

This year, there are seven health care providers to choose from on Colorado’s health exchange.

LINK: Connect for Health Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s