AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Jan. 16, 2019 marks 35 years since one of Colorado’s most horrific multiple murders. An Aurora family of four was attacked — three were killed inside their home by an intruder with a hammer.

All these years later, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was able to make a DNA match to the suspect.

The person who discovered the murders was Connie Bennett.

Three and a half decades ago she recalls coming into her son, Bruce, and his family’s home on Center Street. She recalls that she was summoned after her son and his wife failed to show up for work.

“I knew something was wrong when I drove up. The garage was open. Debra’s purse was strewn in the front yard,” she recalled.

Inside, Bruce, his wife, Debra, and her granddaughter, Melissa, were dead, beaten with a hammer. Only one survived.

“I heard one of the ambulance people say there’s one still alive… I didn’t know who. It was Vanessa.”

Connie became her legal guardian for what would become a difficult life for the young girl.

Then, DNA provided a breakthrough with a link to Alex Christopher Ewing — already in custody in Nevada for another crime. Connie wants to see him in a Colorado courtroom.

“Oh yeah I would look at him to see if there is the real evil in his eyes,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger who covered the murders when they occurred.

In the meantime, more problems arose. Connie’s house burned to the ground in April of 2017. Insurance only covered part of the rebuilding. She is now living with family as the anniversary approaches.

“I figure every year if I can get through Christmas and January, those are the two most difficult months to get through,” she said.

And now after all these years she is the one who is need of help. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist her in rebuilding her home.