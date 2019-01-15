  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting overnight. Officers were called to a home on South Kenton Street a few blocks from South Havana Street.

At approximately 2 a.m. officers arrived and were told there was a man inside with a gun. They heard gunfire and were confronted by an armed man wearing body armor.

The man fired at police and they fired back and he was hit.

Officers later found another man inside the home who apparently was injured by gunfire.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they died.

Police said officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras.

