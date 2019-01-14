DENVER (CBS4) – With days until the Super Wolf Blood Moon, several watch parties are being organized along the Front Range. Millions will look up on Sunday night to see the lunar eclipse which can been seen best in North and South America.

The United State Air Force Academy is among the groups hosting a watch party for celestial enthusiasts.

AFA officials say visitors should enter through the North Gate starting at 6:30 p.m. and then park next to the planetarium where they will have a 20-minute showing of “Eclipses and Phases of the Moon.” The event is free to the public.

The South Suburban Parks and Recreation is also hosting a watch party at South Platte Park. The organization says, however, all tickets have sold out.

Barr Lake State Park will host their own viewing party at the Nature Center. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and residents are encouraged to call 303-659-6005 if they plan on attending.