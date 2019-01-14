DENVER (CBS4) – Weather in Colorado can be unpredictable, but that’s where an indoor water park comes in handy. Even during the winter there are several great places all over town to head indoors for water slides, pools, fountains and other family fun, making a trip to any of these great parks perfect for the whole family. If you are ready to get out and start enjoying some watery fun, here are a few of the best indoor water parks around.

Great Wolf Lodge

9494 Federal Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

(844) 553-9653

wwww.greatwolf.com

This brand new resort offers indoor water park fun for the whole family. There are twelve swim, splash, and slide attractions that can keep guests of all ages entertained. Throughout the day Great Wolf Kids characters make special appearances and even star in a show to sing and tell stories. They even offer tons of dry land activities when you want to dry off from the water park. Bowling, a ropes course, an arcade, mini golf, wall-climbing, and an adventure park are just some of the many things this top-notch resort have to offer!

Carla Madisan Recreation Center

2401 E. Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80206

(720) 865-5580

www.denvergov.org

This brand new facility opened up just last year in Denver. Standing at 67,000 square feet and many levels tall, even if you’re not coming here to take a trip down their massive water slide, there’s something for everyone. Their indoor water park area includes a kids zone, splash zone, lazy river, water slide, 8-lane lap pools, and two diving boards. There’s space to host a birthday party, and the rec center also offers fun water exercise classes like Aqua Zumba, River Walking, and Aqua Aerobics. This state of the art indoor water park is highly loved by locals and is a top pick for some indoor aqua fun.

Apex Center

13150 W. 72nd Ave

Arvada, CO 80005

(303) 424-2739

www.apexprd.org

The Apex Center in Arvada is the biggest and best indoor water park around, with lots of different ways to enjoy some fun in the pool. There are more than 23,000 square feet of water fun here with a 150-foot tube slide and a body slide, complete with waterfall and a vortex area with its own moving current. Or check out the beach area for a zero-depth entry with fountains, geysers and waterfalls, plus even more slides and other water features. In addition to all of this great indoor fun, there is a separate lap pool for those looking for water fitness so mom and dad can enjoy swimming some laps as the kids go to town on all the different water slides.

Lone Tree Recreation Center

10249 RidgeGate Circle

Lone Tree, CO 80124

(303) 708-3500

www.cityoflonetree.com

The city of Lone Tree has several great recreation centers to enjoy but this one is the best when it comes to indoor water park fun. The aquatics area is huge with a lot of different features that water fans of all ages will love. There is a huge water slide and a lazy river, so you can slip and slide until you need to relax as you float along the river in a comfy inner tube. With a whirlpool, separate lap pool, water fountains and more, there is a lot to enjoy for kids of all ages. Plus, the zero-depth entry means that it’s easy to get in the pool. Even your younger children will have no trouble enjoying all the great features of this indoor water park.

Montclair Recreation Center

729 Ulster Way

Denver, CO 80230

(720) 865-0560

www.denvergov.org

The Montclair Recreation Center is much more than just your average indoor pool. You’ll find a great recreation pool for kids of all ages plus a couple of slides to keep it fun and entertaining for even the most rambunctious of children. There are also other great recreation center activities, so you can drop the kids off and enjoy your own workout as the kids play in the pool. There are swim classes offered and other ways to help introduce the younger set to the rules of water safety, and weekend hours make it a great place to drop by for a few hours of family fun on the weekends. Sure, it may not have quite as much as your bigger outdoor water parks, but for indoor fun, this place can’t be beat.

Golden Community Center

1470 10th St

Golden, CO 80401

(303) 384-8131

www.cityofgolden.net

For some indoor fun in the Golden area, check out the Golden Community Center. You just may be surprised at how big the play area is for this indoor pool. You’ll find a huge 150-foot spiral water slide and lots of interactive play areas to keep everyone entertained for hours at this indoor water park. The kids will love splashing around in the different fountains and water features before heading up the steps to enjoy the twisty slide. There is also a separate lap pool so mom and dad can get some fitness swimming in as the kids play on the water slide, and a large hot tub to soak away that daily stress. Grab the whole family and check out this fun community center. You just may be amazed at how much fun there is at this great indoor facility.

Ridge Pools

6613 S. Ward St

Littleton, CO 80127

(303) 409-2333

www.ifoothills.org

Located within the Ridge Recreation Center, Ridge Pools is packed with lots of different indoor water features to enjoy all year long. The leisure pool area has so many different play features that your kids will be asking to go back again and again. There is a huge body flume slide with a large splash down area, a current channel and floor geysers to splash around and play, plus the pool has a zero-depth entry so even the youngest kids will have no trouble getting into the pool area. If you have some kids that aren’t sure about the water yet, there is also a great indoor play structure, so everyone can have some fun, and you’ll enjoy relaxing on the pool deck in one of the many chairs available. Once the weather warms up, you can also head outdoors to enjoy the sunshine on the fenced outdoor pool deck.

Central Park Recreation Center

965 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Denver, CO 80238

(720) 865-0750

www.denvergov.org

One of the newer recreation centers in the Denver Parks and Recreation system, the Central Park Recreation Center in Stapleton has an indoor pool that is fun for all. With a zero depth entry, a kids play area complete with splash features, hoops for ball games, a slide and more, everyone can find an in-pool activity that they will enjoy. The recreation center also hosts aquatic fitness classes and kids swim lessons, so your children can learn to thrive in the water.

Wheat Ridge Recreation Center

4005 Kipling St.

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

(303) 231-1322

www.rootedinfun.com

The indoor pool at the Wheat Ridge Recreation Center not only contains water slides, splash features, zero depth entry and a “river,” it also has an area for lap swimmers. Aquatic aerobics classes, reserved lap swimming times and kids swimming lessons are available for those who want to get fit in the pool, and the recreation center’s hours are convenient. Admissions range from $5 – $6.50 for adults, depending on your place of residency, and discounted rates are available for seniors and children.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2015 and was written by Deborah Flomberg at Examiner.