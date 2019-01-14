DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver wants the public’s input on its Dockless Mobility Pilot Permit Program. The program launched in July of 2018.

Officials at Denver Public Works says comments will help them decide what needs to be adjusted, if any, to the program and will help develop a potential ongoing program. The pilot program ends after this summer.

There are 1,750 electric scooters and 1,000 electric bikes around the city. City leaders recently passed a new law allowing those devices to be used in bike lanes, alongside vehicles, or on streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less.

If a bike lane is not available, and the speed limit is higher than 30 mph, a rider can travel on the sidewalk at 6 mph or less.

LINK: Denver Dockless Mobility Pilot Permit Program Survey