Filed Under:City of Denver, Denver Public Works, Dockless Mobility Pilot Permit Program, Dockless Scooters, Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver wants the public’s input on its Dockless Mobility Pilot Permit Program. The program launched in July of 2018.

spin scooters 5vo frame 360 Denver Wants Public Input On Dockless Scooters & Bikes

(credit: CBS)

Officials at Denver Public Works says comments will help them decide what needs to be adjusted, if any, to the program and will help develop a potential ongoing program. The pilot program ends after this summer.

There are 1,750 electric scooters and 1,000 electric bikes around the city. City leaders recently passed a new law allowing those devices to be used in bike lanes, alongside vehicles, or on streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less.

more scooters lyft 5pkg frame 235 Denver Wants Public Input On Dockless Scooters & Bikes

(credit: CBS)

If a bike lane is not available, and the speed limit is higher than 30 mph, a rider can travel on the sidewalk at 6 mph or less.

LINK: Denver Dockless Mobility Pilot Permit Program Survey

