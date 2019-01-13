  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2013 Floods, Big Thompson River, Brown Trout, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Highway 34, Larimer County, Rainbow Trout, September Flood

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) – Work has begun in northern Colorado on a $4 million project to improve the habitat in and around the Big Thompson River and make the waterway itself more resilient to flooding.

big thompson river restoration .transfer frame 0 Restoration Project In Big Thompson River Underway

(credit: CBS)

The project is being done on a stretch of river in west Loveland where floods in 2013 caused damage.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the project is designed to be fish and wildlife friendly as well as conducive to the natural tendencies of the river. The project includes a channel design that should result in less overall destruction from floods.

big thompson river restoration .transfer frame 740 Restoration Project In Big Thompson River Underway

(credit: CBS)

Project designer Rachel Williams says the changes give the river more room to spread out instead of keeping it pinched up in a smaller channel.

Construction is expected to wrap up by summer.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s