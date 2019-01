AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A girl Aurora police said disappeared has been found and returned safely to her family.

Details are limited, but police say the 12-year-old was last seen near Yale Avenue and Lima Street on Saturday. On Sunday morning, police updated the public saying she was found and reunited with family members.

They say she returned to them at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Details about her disappearance were not released.