WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two vehicles caught fire Saturday night in Weld County after police say one crashed into the other. It happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near County Road 17.

Police say it’s unclear why the vehicle hit the other, but they say one vehicle was stopped at the intersection before the other slammed into it and both ended up across the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle hit has serious injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

The road was closed for hours as part of the investigation.