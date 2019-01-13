  • CBS4On Air

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County officials identified the man who died after being hit by a train in Platteville. Authorities say Paul Wakefield, of Gilcrest, died on Friday.

The Weld County District Attorney’s office confirms to CBS4 Wakefield, 62, was arrested on Jan. 3 for charges of unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual contact of an at risk adult.

paul wakefield Pastor Under Investigation For Sexual Contact Dies In Train Crash

Paul Wakefield (credit: CBS)

The D.A.’s office had until the 14th to file formal charges. They also confirm information from the Greeley Tribune stating Wakefield was a pastor at Gilcrest Baptist Church.

The Tribune reports Wakefield was immediately removed from his leadership role and placed on leave when church officials learned the allegations.

The crash happened at around noon on Friday at the County Road 34 crossing, east of Highway 85.

The coroner’s office has not yet confirmed the manner and cause of death.

