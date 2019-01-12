Filed Under:Durango, Dylan Redwine, La Plata County, Mark Redwine

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The date and location of a trial for a Colorado father accused of killing his 13-year-old son have been set. The boy, Dylan Redwine, was visiting his father from Colorado Springs in 2012 when he disappeared.

mark redwine 2 Judge Announces Trial Date & Location For Mark Redwine

(FILE) Mark Redwine (credit CBS)

The Durango Herald reports Mark Redwine’s trial was set for June 24 in Durango. A jury will be vetted by attorneys at that time. The judge will consider moving the trial to another district if an impartial jury can’t be seated.

dylan redwine Judge Announces Trial Date & Location For Mark Redwine

Dylan Redwine (credit: La Plata County)

Redwine was arrested in 2017 and pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He faces 16 to 48 years in prison if found guilty of either charge, the Herald reports.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

