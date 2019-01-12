  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)- The Denver Preschool Program is helping parents take a look at their options when enrolling their children in preschool.

“It’s really never too early to look for preschool as they fill up very quickly,” said Ellen Braun, the Deputy Director of the Denver Preschool Program. “We really encourage you to start now. Start searching for that school that best fits your child’s needs.”

If parents would like to get more information about preschool and tuition support, head to https://dpp.org/

