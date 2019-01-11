WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An off-duty Westminster police officer was involved in shooting Thursday night that sent one man to the hospital. The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police said two officers who were off-duty heard a fight going on between a man and a woman in a parking lot of the Orchard Town Center. That’s located just off Interstate 25 and West 144th Avenue.

The officers intervened when the man tried to leave the parking lot in a vehicle. The driver struck one of the officers and the other officer fired his weapon at the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and his condition wasn’t known. The officer who was struck by the car wasn’t seriously hurt.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.