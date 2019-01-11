TEMPE, Ariz. (AP/CBS4) — Former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has been hired as the defensive coordinator on new Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff. General manager Steve Keim had said he wanted a veteran defensive coordinator to pair with Kingsbury, who has no NFL coaching experience and will focus on offense.

Broncos GM John Elway fired Joseph on Dec. 31 after two seasons as coach of the Broncos. He has 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL, 12 on the defensive side of the ball.

The Broncos don’t play the Cardinals in the 2019 regular season but they could face them in the preseason.

