ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The lack of snow in the Denver metro area so far this season has meant little-to-no business for some independent snowplow contractors. They primarily make money clearing snow from sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

“December was pretty tough, I know that everyone’s been chomping at the bit,” said plow driver Casey Blue.

He has been plowing with Martinson Services for the past 16 seasons.

“I was just happy to see it snow you know, the way that it’s been.”

And he wasn’t the only one.

“Got a lot of phone calls last night from guys that were ready to go and couldn’t wait to get out and work. They were definitely thankful to be out here and make a few bucks today.”

When you are in the snowplow business, snow means money, which is important to this father of two.

“Kids aren’t cheap, so it’s always nice to get out here and make a few bucks to support them.”

Even though he has been doing this for 16 seasons, Casey says getting out here is important to keep your skills sharp.

“Feels like it’s been a while, sometimes it feels like it your first time all over again.”

The last time it snowed, temperatures were in the single digits, so the snow was powdery. That is not the case with this storm that has left a sloppy, slushy mess to plow through.

“It’s definitely a lot wetter, heavier snow than it was a week ago.”