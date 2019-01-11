  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Affordable Care Act, Connect For Health Colorado, Health Exchange, Health Insurance, Michael Hancock

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s mayor is urging everyone who still needs to register for health insurance to do it now, before open enrollment ends. The deadline is Jan. 15.

Health care professionals and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock teamed up to ask everyone without health insurance to consider all the options moving forward.

hancock open enrollment 6sot frame 132 Denver Mayor: Register For Health Insurance Before Deadline

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

“Unexpected high medical costs due to unforeseen circumstances could disrupt someone’s quality of life, standard of living, very quickly. This Affordable Care Act and exchange helps pay for life-saving treatment, but also life-saving prescriptions,” said Hancock.

This year, there are seven health care providers to choose from.

LINK: Connect for Health Colorado

