  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche Awareness Classes, Avalanche Danger, Friends of Berthoud Pass, Skiing

DENVER (CBS4)– With avalanche danger conditions in the backcountry described as “considerable” at best, a local nonprofit wants to make sure everyone has a good time and comes home safe. That means learning about the conditions before heading to the High Country.

womens avalanche class 5vo frame 66 Why These Avalanche Classes Are Geared Toward Women

(credit: CBS)

The “Friends of Berthoud Pass” offers free avalanche awareness classes. This year, the focus is on women, along with hazards, terrain and self-rescue.

Organizers say they’ve seen a big increase in women interested in learning about the backcountry.

womens avalanche class 5vo frame 950 Why These Avalanche Classes Are Geared Toward Women

(credit: CBS)

“I think what’s important is that we’re seeing more and more women getting into the backcountry, they’re getting out with their friends, they’re making good choices but we want to make sure everyone has a really good foundation of avalanche knowledge,” said Friends of Berthoud Pass instructor Rebecca Hedley. “We always encourage our group to pursue more education and higher levels of education. What we really want to see is people who are interested in learning and are excited about getting out and playing safe.”

womens avalanche class 5vo frame 306 Why These Avalanche Classes Are Geared Toward Women

(credit: CBS)

Friends of Berthoud Pass have more avalanche awareness classes scheduled throughout January. The next one is 5:30 p.m. at the Belmar Library.

LINK: Friends of Berthoud Pass

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s