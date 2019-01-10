Filed Under:Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Tim Tebow

(CBS4) – Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow has gotten engaged. The minor league baseball player and ESPN analyst proposed to his girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters this week and she said yes.

gettyimages 1078195848 Tim Tebow Gets Engaged

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow of ESPN on January 5, 2019. (credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

In an Instagram post, Tebow wrote “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

People Magazine reported that the proposal was made on Wednesday night outside Tebow’s family’s farm in Jacksonville, Florida.

