DENVER (AP) — Right-handed reliever Scott Oberg and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old Oberg made $555,000 in 2018 as he emerged as one of Colorado’s more reliable relievers. He was 8-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings.

Oberg appeared in all four of Colorado’s postseason games last season, posting a 1-0 record with a 4.91 ERA.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 29: Pitcher Scott Oberg #45 of the Colorado Rockies throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on September 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He spent some time on the disabled list last June with a strained back. He also was on the paternity list from Aug. 14-17.

Oberg was taken by Colorado in the 15th round of the 2012 amateur draft.

Six Rockies remain eligible to swap proposed salaries with the team Friday, including third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Trevor Story.

