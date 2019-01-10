BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder Police Department has responded to published reports that a convicted pedophile has admitted that he killed JonBenet Ramsey by accident. Gary Oliva admitted in letters that he killed the child beauty queen.

In those letters, obtained by DailyMailTV, Oliva admitted that he killed JonBenet by accident.

“I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die. It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids,” Oliva wrote.

The letters were sent to a former high school classmate of Oliva, music publicist Michael Vail.

Police in Boulder released this statement regarding the letters, “The Boulder Police Department is aware of Mr. Oliva and has investigated his potential involvement in this case, including several previous confessions.”

The department went on to state that they “routinely receive information” on the Ramsey investigation and that information “is reviewed along with other tips and theories.”

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, the day after Christmas, 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence. But the district attorney currently overseeing the case has said it was premature to exonerate the Ramseys and ordered additional tests using new DNA testing technology that authorities hope will further the investigation.

Police have collected and studied thousands of pieces of evidence and say the case remains open.