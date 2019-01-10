  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Allison Cusick, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, Dominican Home Health Agency, Gloria Phillips, Mary Norris

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A $45,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation is helping bring important oral health care to low-income seniors. Gloria Phillips says she keeps busy by sewing, doing puzzles, and taking care of her health.

elder dental care 5pkg frame 345 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

(credit: CBS)

“I come to them all the time and they said, ‘You really need to go have your mouth checked,’ and I said ‘Okay,’” said Phillips, 86.

elder dental care 5pkg frame 2634 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

(credit: CBS)

She says it’s been 40 years since she has been to a dentist and for most seniors, routine dental can be hard to come by.

elder dental care 5pkg frame 685 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

(credit: CBS)

“Medicaid covers oral health benefits for children in this state and for adults. Medicare, which is the insurance program for adults over 65 does not include an oral health benefit,” said Allison Cusick with Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation & Community.

elder dental care 5pkg frame 936 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

(credit: CBS)

She says that’s why their foundation is providing grants to local organizations like Dominican Home Health Agency to help bring oral health care to low income seniors.

elder dental care 5pkg frame 1517 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

(credit: CBS)

“As you age it might be harder to keep up the health of your mouth without the regular dental visits,” said Registered Nurse Mary Norris.

elder dental care 5pkg frame 2571 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

Mary Norris (credit: CBS)

She has been providing health screenings with Dominican Home Health Agency for three years.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Finding a dentist and getting that taken care of tends to be a big issue for seniors.”

elder dental care 5pkg frame 1582 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

(credit: CBS)

But she has seen first-hand the benefits of getting those teeth taken care of.

“They’ve come back and just been like, ‘I can eat this now and I can do this. I feel better because I can smile.’”

elder dental care 5pkg frame 1457 I Can Smile: Low Income Seniors Benefit From Delta Dental Grant

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Allison Cusick
(credit: CBS)

Seemingly small changes, making a big difference for people like Gloria.

“I think it’s a really good program, I really do,” she said.

Joel Hillan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s