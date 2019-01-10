CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new attraction is coming to the Royal Gorge for adventure seekers. The Via Ferrata is a protected climbing system that will assist rock climbers along the south wall of the Royal Gorge.

According to the Canon City Daily Record, the climbing system will use steel cable and iron rungs installed to the rock surface and is already a popular attraction in the recreational tourism industry. Telluride uses a system and Arapahoe Basin will be introducing theirs this summer.

Utah, Wyoming, and California already have these systems in place at a $160-$200 price point per person for up to a four hour experience. The price point for the Via Ferrata will be closer to an $80-$90 cost due to the ease of access of the system and possible ability to handle a higher volume.

The $650,000 project was approved by the Canon City Council on Monday with $325,000 coming from the city’s “Sinking Fund.”

Locals hope that the company will consider making the attraction available for the public and not just commercially.