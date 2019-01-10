  • CBS4On Air

CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) –  A new attraction is coming to the Royal Gorge for adventure seekers. The Via Ferrata is a protected climbing system that will assist rock climbers along the south wall of the Royal Gorge.

royal gorge New Royal Gorge Attraction Attracts Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

According to the Canon City Daily Record, the climbing system will use steel cable and iron rungs installed to the rock surface and is already a popular attraction in the recreational tourism industry. Telluride uses a system and Arapahoe Basin will be introducing theirs this summer.

Utah, Wyoming, and California already have these systems in place at a $160-$200 price point per person for up to a four hour experience. The price point for the Via Ferrata will be closer to an $80-$90 cost due to the ease of access of the system and possible ability to handle a higher volume.

royal gorge 1 New Royal Gorge Attraction Attracts Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

The $650,000 project was approved by the Canon City Council on Monday with $325,000 coming from the city’s “Sinking Fund.”

Locals hope that the company will consider making the attraction available for the public and not just commercially.

