Filed Under:20th Judicial District, Boulder, Boulder County, Cannabis, Marijuana, Pot

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder is following Denver’s lead in helping people with minor pot convictions clear their records. The initiative is called “”Moving On from Marijuana.”

It will allow those who have been convicted of use or possession of small amounts of the drug to petition the district’s courts to have the convictions sealed and expunged.

road to recovery marijuana Moving On From Marijuana: Boulder DA Set To Clear Minor Pot Convictions

(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

The initiative is similar to the program that Denver rolled out on Wednesday.

Colorado voters approved Amendment 64 in November 2012 permitting medical and recreational marijuana use, including possession of less than an ounce. Retail pot went on sale Jan. 1, 2014.

Petitioners must meet qualifications for their conviction to be considered. The office has set aside a meeting time on  Jan. 15, from 1-3 p.m. — for interested parties to consult with staffers about their options. People will then be able to apply for the program online at the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s