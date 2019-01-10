BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder is following Denver’s lead in helping people with minor pot convictions clear their records. The initiative is called “”Moving On from Marijuana.”

It will allow those who have been convicted of use or possession of small amounts of the drug to petition the district’s courts to have the convictions sealed and expunged.

The initiative is similar to the program that Denver rolled out on Wednesday.

Colorado voters approved Amendment 64 in November 2012 permitting medical and recreational marijuana use, including possession of less than an ounce. Retail pot went on sale Jan. 1, 2014.

Petitioners must meet qualifications for their conviction to be considered. The office has set aside a meeting time on Jan. 15, from 1-3 p.m. — for interested parties to consult with staffers about their options. People will then be able to apply for the program online at the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.