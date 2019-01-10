DENVER (CBS4) – Billy Joel will perform a concert at Coors Field. The classic rock concert will take place at the baseball home of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The 69-year-old New Yorker is in the midst of announcing a slate of summer shows, including concerts at the home stadiums of the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles.

Last summer the “Piano Man” performed his 100th show at Madison Square Garden.

Expect Joel to perform numerous favorites from his famous repertoire of music in the Denver show.

Greg Feasel, chief operating officer of the Colorado Rockies, called Joel a “legendary talent.”

“His credentials speak for himself,” Feasel said.

It was only until recently that Coors Field began playing host to music concerts. Zac Brown Band played a concert there in 2015 and then again in 2017. Last year Jimmy Buffet Buffett and The Eagles played there in June and Def Leppard and Journey played in there in July.

“Three years ago we got in the concert business … and we talked about names that we would want to be associated with and that maybe would want to be associated with us, and this was the first name that came up,” Feasel said.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available through Live Nation. Get more ticket information at billyjoel.com/tour/.