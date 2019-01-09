  • CBS4On Air

By Dominic Garcia
DENVER (CBS4) – A 25-year-old woman is quickly becoming Denver’s newest fashionista, but her clothing line has a message that goes far beyond the runway. Keaunna Figgers has Down Syndrome, but that has never stopped her from following her dreams.

The goal of her company is to raise awareness and educate others on Down Syndrome, that’s why she named it The C-21 Project.

“She picked that because it’s indicative of chromosome 21. People with Down Syndrome have 3 copies,” said Jennifer Billingsly, Keaunna’s mother.

Keaunna loves art, design and fashion. It was her father who thought she could make a business out of it.

Keaunna Figgers was granted a stipend via Denver Vocational Rehabilitation to start her own small business and has been working with Out of The Blue custom printing shop in Denver to make this dream a reality. She currently has a line of t-shirts and water bottles for sale. She hopes she can serve as an inspiration.

“I love kids with disabilities. That’s why I want to make my clothing line, to teach kids how much I love them,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

This isn’t the first time Keaunna has made headlines. She was instrumental in passing House Bill 12-1085, the Hearsay Exception which deems admissible statements by developmentally delayed individuals or witnesses.

Her clothing line will be online and accepting orders within the next few weeks.

“She has a lot to teach us. I learn way more from her than she does from me,” her mom told CBS4.

Dominic Garcia

