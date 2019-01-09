(HOODLINE) – Looking to try the top diners around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Steuben’s Uptown

Topping the list is Steuben’s Uptown. Located at 523 E. 17th Ave. in North Capitol Hill, the diner, cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular diner in Denver, boasting four stars out of 2,481 reviews on Yelp. Try its Brick Chicken or Green Chile Cheeseburger. (View the full menu.)

2. Sam’s No. 3 Downtown

Next up is Central Business District’s Sam’s No. 3 Downtown, situated at 1500 Curtis St. With four stars out of 1,760 reviews on Yelp, the diner, Mexican and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite. Its menu features items like fish tacos, beef burritos and veggie burgers.

3. The Butcher Block Cafe

Elyria Swansea’s The Butcher Block Cafe, located at 1701 38th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner, breakfast, brunch and traditional American spot 4.5 stars out of 295 reviews. Sample its ham and cheese omelet or one of its homemade cinnamon rolls. (Take a peek at the menu here.)

4. Pete’s Kitchen

Pete’s Kitchen, a diner and Greek spot in Cheesman Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 617 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1962 E. Colfax Ave. to see for yourself. Try the corned beef hash with eggs, one of its gyro plates or the hamburger steak with chili, hash browns and veggies. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

5. The Breakfast King

Over in Overland, check out The Breakfast King, which has earned four stars out of 406 reviews on Yelp. You can find the diner and breakfast and brunch spot — featuring huevos rancheros, eggs Benedict and more — at 1100 S. Santa Fe Drive.

6. Lancer’s Diner

Last but not least, there’s Lancer’s Diner, a College View/South Platte favorite with 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews. Stop by 2991 W. Evans Ave. to hit up the diner, breakfast, brunch and traditional American spot next time you’re in the mood for breakfast burritos, pancakes or a variety of burgers.

