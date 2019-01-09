AMBER ALERT17-year-old girl missing out of Sheridan
SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert was issued overnight in the Denver metro area for missing 17-year-old Samantha Herrera. The teen could be with a man who is known to be violent and may have weapons.

Samantha Herrera and Rodney Brown (credit: CBI)

Police want to find Herrera. She was last seen in the area of Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Sheridan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities think she is with Rodney Brown, 19, and they may be traveling in a white 2000 Honda Accord with the Colorado license plate OMB236.

Officials with Denver police said they were called to a Petsmart near the intersection of Hampden and Santa Fe Drive where there were two young females were reportedly screaming for someone to call 911. Officers say Herrera, one of the women, was struggling to get out of the car that Brown, her boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, was driving. Police say she could not get out and he drove off with her in the vehicle.

A court order shows Brown is not supposed to contact Herrera.

Anyone who spots either Brown or Herrera is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say the other woman who was involved in the situation was able to get away safely.

